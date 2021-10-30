India looking towards new dawn with resolution of 'new India', spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam': Smriti Irani

New Delhi [India], October 30 (ANI): Women and Child Development Minister Smriti Irani on Saturday asserted that the country with a resolution of 'new India' and the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is now looking towards a new dawn.

Speaking from National Police Memorial after flagging-in National Security Gaurd's (NSG) all-India car rally 'Sudarshan Bharat Parikrama' that reached Delhi by completing its 29-day long journey covering 7,500 km, the Minister said the rally has spread a message in the whole world.

Irani said, "The NSG car rally gave a message to the world through Sabarmati Ashram that India is armed with weapons as well as peace".

"Whether it is a time of war or peace, India has left an indelible mark in the world," Irani said.

The Minister further said that the country with the resolution of new India and the spirit of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" is now looking towards a new dawn.



Irani also extended her best wishes to the NSG's success considering its role in providing internal security as well as showing conduct in social services.

Irani also expressed happiness as the NSG event was organised at the National Police Memorial which was dedicated to the country by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commemorate those police personnel who gave their supreme sacrifice on the line of duty to protect the country.

The Minister showed gratitude to the family members of over 3,500 police personnel from various Central Armed Police Force (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs) who sacrificed their lives while protecting the country.

The NSG 'Black Cat car rally', which was flagged off by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from Red Fort on October 2, passed through various historical places associated with the freedom movement and freedom fighters on the occasion of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' being organised across India to celebrate 75th years of Independence.

NSG's car rally passed through 18 cities in 12 states and visited historic places like Kakori Memorial (Lucknow), Bharat Mata Mandir (Varanasi), Netaji Bhawan Barrackpore (Kolkata), Swaraj Ashram (Bhubaneswar), Tilak Ghat (Chennai), Freedom Park (Bengaluru), Mani Bhawan and August Kranti Maidan (Mumbai) and Sabarmati Ashram (Ahmedabad).

A total of 12 NSG officers and 35 commandos participated in the car rally.(ANI)

