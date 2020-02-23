India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], Feb 23 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the country is looking forward to welcoming United States President Donald Trump tomorrow.

"India looks forward to welcoming US President Donald Trump. It is an honour that he will be with us tomorrow, starting with the historic programme in Ahmedabad!," Modi said in a tweet.

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump will be in India on a two-day visit on February 24-25.

On Sunday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah reached Ahmedabad to oversee the final preparations for the high profile visit. Trump will address a huge gathering at Ahmedabad's Motera stadium.

He will also visit Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi have been decked up with hoardings welcoming trump. (ANI)