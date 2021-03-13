India made tremendous progress, opened new chapters of democratic empowerment: Om Birla

New Delhi [India], March 13 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that India has become a strong democracy in 75 years of Independence through commitment and collective efforts, adding that despite incredible diversities, there has always been a smooth transfer of power which symbolized deep faith in democracy.

Addressing a gathering of youth at Quila Rai Pithora in Delhi on the occasion of Aazadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, he said that India has made tremendous progress and it has opened new chapters of democratic empowerment.

"India has proved them wrong who doubted our democratic principles at the time of Independence. Through our commitment, dedication, hard work and collective efforts, we have overcome the challenges and made our democracy successful," Birla said.

He observed, "despite incredible diversities, India has always witnessed a smooth transfer of power which symbolizes our deep faith in democracy."

"During the last 75 years, India has conducted seventeen general elections and more than four hundred Assembly elections. During this period, many parties have formed governments and lost power but our grassroots democracy has strengthened. Youth participation and participation of women in large number in election processes have strengthened our democracy," he said.

In this regard, he appreciated the leaders who played a pivotal role in giving India a good Constitution.

Birla said that Rai Pithora Fort was one of the epicentres of India's struggle against enemies. It is, therefore, the best place for organizing the "AzadiKaAmritMahotsava" on the 75th year of India's Independence.



Speaking on India's democratic heritage, Birla observed that although we are celebrating the 75th year of our Independence from foreign rulers, India has a rich democratic and cultural heritage of thousands of years.

He called for imbibing the selflessness of the country's freedom fighters and called the youth to take a pledge to put the nation first in every effort," Birla said while talking about India's progress during the last 75 years.

Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla addressed the curtain-raiser program of 75-week long AzadiKa Amrit Mahotsav celebrations to mark the 75th year of Independence today in Qila Rai Pithora.

On this occasion, Minister of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar, Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', MoS Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports KirenRijiju, MoS Ministry of Finance Anurag Thakur, MoS Ministry of Tribal Affairs Renuka Singh Saruta and MP Meenakshi Lekhi also addressed the event.

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav' event by flagging off a 241-mile march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad to Dandi in Gujarat's Navsari district.

"Today is the first day of the Amrit Mahotsav of Independence. This Mahotsav has started 75 weeks before 15th August 2022 and will continue till 15th August 2023," Prime Minister Modi said.

"Freedom Struggle, Ideas at 75, Achievements at 75, Actions and Resolves at 75- these five pillars will inspire the country to move forward," the Prime Minister said.(ANI)

