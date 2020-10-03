India maintains top global ranking with maximum recoveries of COVID-19 patients: Health Ministry

New Delhi [India], October 3 (ANI): India maintains the top global ranking with maximum recoveries of COVID-19 patients and it has one of the lowest mortality rates in the world, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients now stands at 83.84 per cent and the total recoveries have surpassed the 54 lakh mark.

"India continues to occupy the top global position as the country with the maximum number of recoveries. The total recoveries have crossed 54 lakhs today (54,27,706). It accounts for 21 per cent of the global recovered cases, while its share in the total cases stands at 18.6 per cent," the Union Health Ministry said in a statement.

"India's steady trend of posting high number of daily recoveries continues with 75,628 recoveries registered in the last 24 hours. Higher number of single day recoveries is also reflected in the continuous increase in the national recovery rate, which is at present 83.84 per cent," it added.

While the global CFR stands at 2.97 per cent as on date, the comparative figure for India is 1.56 per cent, the ministry said.



The deaths per million population in India is one of the lowest in the world. While the global average is 130 deaths /million population, India is reporting 73 deaths /million population.

About 74.36 per cent of the recovered cases in the past 24 hours are from 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra has contributed the highest number to these followed by Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka.

India has sustained its "steady trend of maintaining the active cases below the 10-lakh mark" for the 12th successive day. The number of active cases today is 9,44,996.

"Nearly 77 per cent of the active cases are in 10 States/UTs. Maharashtra is at the lead with more than 2.6 lakh cases. As on date, the active cases contribute only 14.60% to the positive caseload of the country," the ministry said.

As per the ministry, 79,476 confirmed cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country. About 78.2% of the new cases are concentrated in ten States/UT. Maharashtra contributed close to 16,000 to the new cases, lower than the day before. Kerala surged to second place with 9,258 new cases while Karnataka reported more than 8,000 daily new cases.

1,069 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours due to COVID-19 in the country and 10 States and UTs account for 84.1% of fatalities in the past 24 hours; 39.66% of deaths reported yesterday are from Maharashtra with 424 deaths followed by Karnataka with 125 deaths, the ministry further said. (ANI)

