India may get effective vaccine against tuberculosis in 2024, says ICMR-NARI scientist

New Delhi [India], March 31 (ANI): India may get an effective vaccine against tuberculosis (TB) in 2024 that will reduce the burden of its transmission in India.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dr Suchit Kamble, Scientist E, National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), Pune said, "We are hoping that India will definitely get a good vaccine that will be effective and reduce the burden of TB transmission in India."

The ICMR has started conducting Phase 3 double-blind placebo control trials across 18 subsites in India. In Maharashtra, it has been conducted at two sites under ICMR-NARI Pune.

"At present a total of 1,593 participants are randomised at Pune and their follow up for 38 months is ongoing. Efficacy and safety of two candidate TB vaccines will be studied under this trial," said Dr Kamble.

The two vaccines under study are VPM1002 and Immuvac.

"The ICMR is conducting these trials at 18 sites in India spread across six states. In Maharashtra, at two sites, the trials have been conducted under ICMR-NARI Pune," he added.

The other states where trials will be conducted are Tamil Nadu, Telangana and others.

On trial results, Dr Kamble said, "The last enrolment at our site will be in 2024. When we will complete all the follow-ups, then the patient data will be compiled. Thereafter, the analysis will start and later we can get the final results."

He further explained that the participants of age six-year-old and above have been enrolled for the trials. (ANI)