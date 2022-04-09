India Meteorological Department's Twitter account hacked

New Delhi [India], April 9 (ANI): India Meteorological Department's Twitter account has been hacked by unknown persons.

The official Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department has more than 2.46 lakh followers.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, MD Director-General Mrutyunjay Mahapatra said, "It (Twitter account) has been hacked, we are trying to restore it."





Notably, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked by unidentified miscreants. However, the UP CMO's Twitter account was restored later.

Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe by cyber security experts over the matter. (ANI)

