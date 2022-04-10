India Meteorological Department's Twitter account restored

New Delhi [India], April 10 (ANI): India Meteorological Department's Twitter account, which was hacked by unknown persons on Saturday evening, has now been restored.

The official Twitter handle of the India Meteorological Department with the username @Indiametdept has more than 2.46 lakh followers.



"Twitter Account (@Indiametdept) of India Meteorological Department had been hacked this evening. It has now been restored. @PIB_India@moesgoi@DDNewslive," IMD tweeted.

Notably, on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday, the official Twitter account of the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO) was hacked by unidentified miscreants. However, the UP CMO's Twitter account was restored later.

Uttar Pradesh government has initiated a probe by cyber security experts over the matter. (ANI)

