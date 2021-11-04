India must enhance military capabilities in line with changing world, says PM Modi

Nowshera (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 4 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, while addressing soldiers in the Nowshera district of Jammu and Kashmir, emphasised on expanding and transforming India's military capabilities in line with the changing world.

He also highlighted the need for ensuring an integrated military leadership, modern border infrastructure and changes in technology.

"Indian military power needs to be expanded and transformed according to the changing needs. The fast-changing technology landscape has demanded new changes. That is why it is critical to ensure coordination in the integrated military leadership. The Chief of Defence Staff and the Department of Military Affairs are taking steps in that direction. Similarly, modern border infrastructure will enhance the country's military muscle," said PM Modi.

"Connectivity in border areas from Ladakh to Arunachal Pradesh, from Jaisalmer to Andaman Nicobar has been established with modern infrastructure, leading to unprecedented improvement in the infrastructure and convenience for soldiers," he added.

The Prime Minister like all his previous years in the constitutional position celebrated Diwali with armed forces this year too.

The Prime Minister further said that the country has been giving a befitting reply to those attempting to disturb peace in the region.

He said, "The role played by this brigade during the surgical strike fills everyone with pride. I will remember that day forever as it was decided that all soldiers should return before sunset... I was sitting beside the phone and was asking about the whereabouts of every soldier."

"There were many attempts to disturb the peace here but each time they were given a befitting reply," the Prime Minister added.

In his address, the Prime Minister also lauded the soldiers for serving on Indian borders and pointed out that security personnel were the "suraksha kawach" (armour) of the nation.

The Prime Minister further said that it is because of the soldiers that people can sleep peacefully.

"Today I have in front of me brave brothers and sisters who have the good fortune of serving our motherland. I can see the dedication to protect our land in your eyes. It is because of you, we are able to celebrate our festivals with peace," said the PM.

"I am not here as a Prime Minister but as your family member to celebrate Diwali," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister paid tribute to soldiers who lost their lives in the line of duty.

Last year the PM had celebrating Diwali with soldiers at Longewala in Jaisalmer.

In 2019, the Prime Minister had celebrated Diwali with soldiers in the Rajouri district along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)