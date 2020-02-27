India, Myanmar commits to early conclusion of discussion on bilateral MVA

New Delhi [India], Feb 27 (ANI): India and Myanmar on Thursday committed to the early conclusion of discussions on the pending bilateral Motor Vehicles Agreement (MVA) to facilitate cross border movement of vehicles, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The discussion in this regard was held between Myanmar President U Win Myint and Indian leaders during the former's ongoing four-day visit to New Delhi.

In the context of the MVA, the two sides welcomed an MoU signed between their respective private operators to launch a Coordinated Bus Service between Imphal and Mandalay by 7 April 2020, as per the joint statement between India and Myanmar released by the MEA.

The Indian side reiterated its commitment towards the construction of the modern Integrated Check Post as Phase-I at Tamu, Myanmar. Both sides agreed to work together for the earliest commencement of the project.

The two sides took note of the positive developments related to the Sittwe Port and the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project. They welcomed the appointment, since 1 February 2020, of a Port Operator to operate and maintain the Sittwe Port and Paletwa Inland Water Transport Terminal and associated facilities.

Once operational, this port will contribute to the economic development of the region and benefit the local people.

The two countries also reaffirmed their commitment to the early completion of the Paletwa-Zorinpui road - the final leg of the Kaladan project. Once completed, the road will connect Sittwe Port to North-East India, generating more traffic for the Port.

Myanmar appreciated India's assistance in the area of capacity building and training. Both sides agreed to jointly make flagship projects, such as Myanmar Institute of Information and Technology (MIIT) and Advanced Centre for Agricultural Research and Education (ACARE), sustainable on a long-term basis.

The two sides looked forward to the earliest upgradation of the Women's Police Training Centre at Yamethin after finalization of modalities of the project. They acknowledged the role which the Myanmar-India Industrial Training Centres at Pakokku and Myingyan, established with Indian grant assistance, are playing in imparting skills to Myanmar youth to enhance their employability.

Both sides agreed to work together to enable the launch of India's RuPay Card in Myanmar at the earliest, noting that National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) needs to adhere to Myanmar laws and regulations and that the launch of RuPay Card would stimulate the economy of Myanmar and facilitate tourism and business from India.

The two sides also agreed to explore the creation of an India-Myanmar digital payment gateway which would help expand options for cross border remittance between the two countries. They also expressed interest in exploring a bilateral mechanism for settlement in local currency with the aim to boost cross border trade. In this regard, the two sides agreed to expeditiously convene the existing mechanism of India-Myanmar Joint Trade Committee meetings. (ANI)

