India needs 10,000 Ambanis, 20,000 Adanis, G-20 Presidency is an opportunity to become bigger: Amitabh Kant

New Delhi [India], November 8 (ANI): You don't need one Ambani and one Adani; you need 10,000 Ambanis and 20,000 Adanis, then only India will grow. So you should use the opportunity of G-20 to become big, bigger and biggest in your respective field. This is the opportunity you will never get again, said G20 Sherpa of India Amitabh Kant, while addressing industry stakeholders at an interactive session at PHD House.

Kant said that G-20 Presidency is a huge opportunity to interact with businesses. It's an opportunity to become an integral part of global supply chain. Global leaders lay down policies. Global leaders build our framework. If it needs to become a top notch manufacturing nation, businesses would have to grow and prosper. Without your prosperity India cannot grow.

Kant said that If India has to grow at 9 to 10 per cent for three decades, all of you have to go at 30 to 40 per cent per year-- that is the challenge for India. Without private sector growing all these, one basic fundamental we must realize that G20 is not about government alone. Unless you don't grow and prosper, India will not prosper. Unless a MSME doesn't become a large company and large companies do not become super large, India will not prosper.

Kant, G20 Sherpa India, appreciated PHDCCI for organizing the first interaction with the G20 official and the industry, after the launch of the official logo and theme for India's G20 Presidency by Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier today.

G20 is the right blend of developed and developing nations. With Indonesia holding the current presidency role, handing over the baton to India in December and then India to Brazil, talks loudly that emerging markets will play a major role in the G20 Presidency, said Kant.

As India takes the G20 presidency in the midst of global challenges, by our effective action we can turn every challenge into an opportunity. India shall set the agenda for the world to follow. A very unique opportunity for India to shape the global narrative and provide an Indian vision with a theme and logo based on our ancient civilization, he said.



G20 provides a great opportunity for lending a healing touch to the world, in times of challenges and take it back on the path of peace and prosperity, said Kant

Behavioural change through LiFE, green energy, digital transformation and financial inclusion, among others are the key area of focus, as we need to create an equal platform for all, said Kant.

The official G20 logo, unveiled by our Prime Minister today, demonstrates the pro-planet approach to life which is in harmony with Nature. In India we have always believed that Earth is the Mother and we are the children, said Kant.

Our G-20 theme and logo have been taken from our ancient civilization as we believe in Unity in Diversity and it eminently signifies One Earth One Family One Future, said Kant

Saket Dalmia, president, PHDCCI, mentioned that the Presidency of the G20 is a watershed moment for India and PHDCCI would like to contribute in supporting our Government in fulfilling its G20 agenda. To that extent PHDCCI would like to offer curate, co-host events around G20 and B20, both in Delhi, and in its 16 State Chapters, Dalmia said.

The events would help foreign delegations understand Indian markets and strengthen industry associations between India and G20 countries. Discuss issues pertinent to both Indian industry and G20 in the fields of agritech and food security, health and wellness, defence manufacturing, women in business, tourism; show India's soft power to foreign delegations, through its culture, cuisine and natural heritage, said Dalmia.

Dalmia said PHDCCI would also like to conduct research-based studies with a focus on G20 issues, such as climate change and green energy, digitisation, and MSMEs, etc and provide inputs that may be included in the final G20 text and recommendations. (ANI)

