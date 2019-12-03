India needs three aircraft carriers, says Navy Chief

New Delhi [India], Dec 3 (ANI): Indian Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh on Tuesday stressed on the need for the country to have three aircraft carriers so that two are operational at all times.

"As Navy Chief I am convinced that the country needs three aircraft carriers so that two are operational at all times. We think it should be 65,000 tonnes with electromagnetic propulsion," he said while addressing the annual Navy Day press conference.

Navy's plan is to have three aircraft carriers in the fleet in the long term, said Admiral Karambir Singh.

The statement by the Navy Chief comes at a time when China has been increasingly expanding its footprints in the Indian Ocean.

"Presence of China in IOR is increasing and we are constantly watching it," said the Navy Chief.

Singh also stressed on the indigenisation saying that out of 50 warships and submarines of the Indian Navy which are under construction, 48 are on order in Indian shipyards. (ANI)

