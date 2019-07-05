Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Pic courtesy: Rajya Sabha TV)
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Rajya Sabha on Thursday. (Pic courtesy: Rajya Sabha TV)

India needs to increase per capita energy consumption: Economic Survey

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 13:30 IST

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): India needs to increase its per capita energy consumption at least 2.5 times for increasing the real per capita GDP by 5,000 dollars to enter the upper-middle income group, the Economic Survey 2018-19 said on Thursday.
"India, with a per-capita energy consumption of about one-third of the global average, will have to increase its per capita energy consumption at least 2.5 times," it said.
"If India has to reach the Human Development Index (HDI) level of 0.8, it has to increase its per capita energy consumption by 4 times," the survey said, noting that this will require huge resources.
At the same time, energy efficiency programmes generated cost savings worth more than Rs 50,000 crore and a reduction of about 108.28 million tonnes of CO2 emissions in 2017-18, it said.
India accounts for around 18 per cent of the world's population but uses only 6 per cent of the world's primary energy, said the survey tabled by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament. The per capita energy consumption equals 0.6 tonnes of oil equivalent (TOE) as compared to the global per capita average of 1.8 TOE.
"Energy is the mainstay of the development process of any economy. The priority for the government is ensuring access to sustainable and clean energy sources. India's economic future and prosperity is dependent on its ability to provide affordable, reliable and sustainable energy to all citizens," said the survey.
It said future policy direction should orient itself to enhanced energy efficiency programmes in different sectors of the economy as well as technological solutions to better utilise natural resource endowments of the country for greater prosperity. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:51 IST

SpiceJet plane stranded on Mumbai airport runway finally pulled out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The disabled SpiceJet aircraft, which was stuck in the runway at Mumbai International Airport, was pulled out on runway surface on Thursday night.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:15 IST

Aviation regulator sends notice to Spice Jet

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): Directorate General of Civil Aviation on Thursday issued show cause notice to Spice Jet after its aircraft skid off the runway.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Central Railway speeds up Ernakulam-bound train by over 2 hours

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): The Central Railway on Thursday announced its decision to speed up Pune-Ernakulam Poorna Express by over two hours.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 06:14 IST

Yogi takes cognizance of judgement in Krishnanand Rai murder...

Uttar Pradesh [India], July 5 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday took cognizance of the judgement in the Krishnanand Rai murder case, in which a special CBI court acquitted former BSP legislator Mukhtar Ansari and several others.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:47 IST

Crabs caused leakage in Ratnagiri's Tiware dam: Maharashtra...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 5 (ANI): Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Tanaji Sawant on Thursday said that the breach in Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district of Maharashtra, which claimed the lives of 18 people were due to a large number of crabs that gathered around the dam, thereby causi

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

No of pilots with commercial licenses increased over 5 years:...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The number of pilots with commercial pilot licenses has increased in India over the last five years even as airlines have hired more number of foreign pilots during the same period, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri told Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 04:16 IST

Jet Airways row: Delhi HC to hear Naresh Goyal's plea seeking...

New Delhi [India], July 5 : The Delhi High Court is scheduled to hear on Friday a petition filed by former Jet Airways chairman Naresh Goyal seeking quashing of the Look Out Circular (LOC) issued against him.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 03:02 IST

Ugandan woman arrested in Goa for prostitution

Calangute (Goa) [India], July 5 : Goa Police on Thursday booked a 30-year-old Ugandan woman for allegedly soliciting male customers in an open place for the purpose of prostitution.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:43 IST

Verbal spat between passengers, crew after AI flight delayed at...

Mumbai, (Maharashtra), July 5 (ANI): Passengers and crew on board an Air India flight on Thursday got into a verbal spat after the flight failed to take off from the Mumbai airport here even after a four-hour long delay.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:36 IST

Haryana mandates sit-ups in schools, calls it "Super Brain Yoga"

Bhiwani (Haryana) [India], July 5 (ANI): In line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's concerted efforts to push for Yoga, Haryana School Education Board on Thursday made sit-ups compulsory during the morning assembly, contending that it will be a "super yoga for the brain".

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:32 IST

Gujarat: Day before RS polls, Congress conducts mock poll for...

Banaskantha (Gujarat) [India], July 5 (ANI): Ahead of the by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, Congress conducted a mock poll for the newly elected Congress legislators here on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 05, 2019 02:22 IST

Man arrested for vandalizing shops in Delhi's Welcome area

New Delhi [India], July 5 (ANI): A man was arrested after being caught on camera brandishing a knife and vandalizing shops in East Delhi's Welcome area.

Read More
iocl