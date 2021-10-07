India-Nepal agree to enhance coordination, cooperation between border guarding forces

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): India and Nepal on Thursday agreed to take further measures for enhancing coordination and cooperation between their border guarding forces.

The decision was taken in the fifth annual coordination meeting between Director General Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and Inspector General, Armed Police Force (APF), Nepal.

The meet began on October 4 and concluded on Thursday here in the national capital.

The Indian delegation was led by DG BSF Kumar Rajesh Chandra and included Officers from SSB, Ministry of Home Affairs and Ministry of External Affairs. The Nepal delegation was led by Shailendra Khanal, IG APF and included Officers from APF, Home and Foreign Ministries of Nepal.

"The meeting deliberated on security scenario on the India-Nepal border and decided to take further measures for enhancing coordination and cooperation between the two Border Guarding Forces," the SSB said in a statement.

Mentioning that the meeting was held in a very cordial and positive atmosphere, the statement said, the meeting agreed on the conduct of regular joint patrolling along the Indo-Nepal border with a focus on controlling trans-border crimes, smuggling of arms, human trafficking and other areas of concern.

"The Help Desks established by both APF and SSB at major transit points of the Indo-Nepal border would continue to facilitate movement of citizens of both countries especially during the festival season," read the statement.

In addition, the statement said, the meeting also concurred to augment mutual exchange of training and exposure visits.

The next coordination meeting will be held in Nepal next year. (ANI)