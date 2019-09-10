Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferencing on Tuesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi during a video conferencing on Tuesday

India, Nepal inaugurate cross-border oil pipeline, Modi says project was ready in half the time than expected

ANI | Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:52 IST

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Nepalese counterpart K P Sharma Oli on Tuesday jointly inaugurated the India-Nepal petroleum pipeline, the first ever cross-border pipeline inSouth Asia that seeks to enhance the energy security of the region and substantially cut down on transit costs.
The petroleum pipeline extends from Motihari in Bihar to Amlekhganj town in southern Nepal in the project in which India has invested Rs 3.5 billion to install the pipeline.
Expressing satisfaction over the completion of the pipeline, Modi, who inaugurated the project through videoconferencing, said that it was ready in half the time than expected.
"It is a matter of great satisfaction that the first cross-border petroleum pipeline of South Asia has been completed in record time. It was ready in half the time than expected," Modi said in a video conference during the petroleum pipeline along with his Nepali counterpart KP Sharma on the other side.
"The credit for this goes to your leadership, the support of the Government of Nepal and our joint efforts," he added.
The landmark project was first proposed in 1996. However, the project finally edged closer to reality during Modi's visit to Kathmandu in 2014.
It was expected to commence operations in mid-April this year but was delayed due to permission to cut trees inside Parsa National Park.
Modi and Oli had jointly laid the foundation stone for the project at the Hyderabad House in New Delhi during Oli's visit to India last year.
"This project will without any doubt enhance the interconnectedness and interdependence between our two countries. It is one of the best examples of connectivity in terms of trade and transit infrastructure of Nepal," Oli said on the occasion.
The Nepali Prime Minister also thanked the Indian government for the support and cooperation to bring into operation such an important project.
"Nepal-India cooperation is not limited to a few projects alone. Many more bilateral projects covering various areas of cooperation such as railways, inland waterways, roads, hydro-power generation and others are in the pipeline. Early completion of them with similar efforts I believe that the project will enormously benefit both of our countries," he stressed.
Oli also appreciated India's efforts to rebuild houses in the aftermath of the deadly earthquake that struck the Himalayan country in 2005 and left more than 8000 people dead.
"We also appreciate the works relating to the post-earthquake reconstruction of about 50,000 in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal under India's assistance," he said.
"India extended its hand for cooperation as a neighbour and a close friend," Oli added.
Modi, on his part, noted that it was a result of the joint cooperation efforts between India and Nepal.
"I am happy that due to our joint cooperation houses have been built again in Gorkha and Nuwakot districts of Nepal," the prime minister said.
Oli also extended an invitation to Modi to visit Nepal soon. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:13 IST

Urmila Matondkar resigns from Congress; cites party inaction,...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): Actor-turned-politician Urmila Matondkar who unsuccessfully contested 2019 Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North constituency on a Congress ticket, resigned from the party on Tuesday citing inaction on the part of "key functionaries of Mumbai Congress" for th

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:11 IST

India-Nepal ties being strengthened by forward-looking agenda: PM

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that regular exchanges at highest political levels have laid "a forward-looking agenda" for expanding India-Nepal partnership.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:09 IST

Delhi: Constable suspended after video of drinking in public goes viral

New Delhi [India], Sep 10 (ANI): The Delhi Police on Tuesday suspended a police constable and attached him to district police line after a video of him drinking alcohol in public went viral.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:04 IST

Litigant Mahant Dharamdas, others begin Hanuman paath for Ram...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Mahant Dharamdas, a primary litigant in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid title dispute, along with other priests on Monday started a Hanuman Chalisa paath here and said that the same will go on until the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya begins.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:03 IST

Intensity of rainfall to decrease in Mumbai, Ganpati Visarjan to...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): People residing in Mumbai are likely to get relief from the heavy rains for the next two to three days, predicted Skymet, a private weather forecasting agency on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 15:02 IST

Mumbai: 5 injured after car, auto collide near Kharegaon

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 10 (ANI): As many as five people were injured after a speeding car and auto collided near Kharegaon bridge here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:59 IST

CRPF's Madadgaar continuously delivering medicines, food items...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Madadgaar has been continuously helping citizens in Kashmir by delivering medicines and other food items to their doors.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:42 IST

Azamgarh: DM orders probe over arrest of journalist who clicked...

Azamgarh (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): District Administration has ordered an enquiry to look into arresting of a journalist who was taken into police custody from a school where he had allegedly clicked pictures of some students sweeping floor.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:40 IST

Odisha: 2 school students killed in road mishap

Bhadrak (Odisha) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Two minor boys were killed on their way to school after their bicycle was hit by a car here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:40 IST

MEA rejects reference to J-K in joint statement by China-Pak,...

New Delhi [India], Sept 10 (ANI): India on Tuesday rejected the reference to Jammu and Kashmir in a joint statement by China and Pakistan last week and also expressed concerns over the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) passing through illegally occupied Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:36 IST

Maharashtra: Man arrested in Navi Mumbai for killing...

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Kamothe Police on Monday arrested a man for killing his 22-year-old sister-in-law and two-year-old nephew in Kamothe Sector 34 in Navi Mumbai.

Read More

Updated: Sep 10, 2019 14:32 IST

Madras HC association appeals SC Collegium to reconsider...

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], Sept 10 (ANI): Madras High Court Advocates Association (MHCAA) has unanimously appealed to the Supreme Court Collegium to reconsider the transfer of Chief Justice Vijaya Tahilramani.

Read More
iocl