Representative image

India never banked on one language for existence: Karnataka Congress slams Amit Shah

ANI | Updated: Sep 14, 2019 15:10 IST

New Delhi [India], Sept 14 (ANI): Karnataka Congress on Saturday slammed Union Home Minister Amit Shah for his comments where he talked of the need to have a unifying language that becomes a mark of India's identity in the world.
"@AmitShah should brush up his history knowledge India is a country of unity in diversity & has never banked on one language for its existence. BJP agenda is the implementation of sinister hidden agenda of RSS to divide our country by inciting people on grounds of religion, language..," the Karnataka Congress said in a tweet.
In his tweet, Home Minister Amit Shah had asked people to use Hindi more to realise the dream of one language in the country as envisaged by Mahatma Gandhi and Sardar Patel.
Shah said, "Though India is a country of different languages and every language has its own importance but there is a needy to have one language of the country which should become an identity for India in the world. Today, if there is any language which can unite the country, it is Hindi - the most spoken language."(ANI)

Updated: Sep 14, 2019 16:25 IST

