India never lacked resources, skills; needs to work with comprehensive mindset: PM Modi

Varanasi (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Feb 16 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that India never lacked resources and skills but the nation needs to work with a comprehensive mindset.

"We have never lacked the resources and skills, just need to work with a comprehensive mindset. All that is needed is to bring this story in front of the world. Uttar Pradesh Institute of Design (UPID) will play a very big role in it," he said.

"It has always been the power of India that some special art and products have been associated with the identity of every region and every district here. This has been our tradition there for centuries. Our businessmen and traders have promoted it worldwide," Modi said after inaugurating 'Kashi Ek Roop Anek' programme here.

The Prime Minister continued said that the UPID helped more than 3500 artisans and weavers from 30 districts in the last 2 years.

"A thousand of artists have also been given tool kits to improve craft-related products... This effort to make the products of Uttar Pradesh reach the foreign markets and make them available on the worldwide online market, the whole country is going to benefit from this," he said.

"When the changing world, changing time, according to the changing demand, make necessary changes in these products too. For this, it is very important to provide training, financial help, new technology and marketing facilities to the people associated with these traditional industries," he said.

Modi said that there is an increase in exports from Uttar Pradesh in the last two years.

"Before 2014, could the weavers and exporters of UP communicate with investors online platforms like this? This was not possible, because there was no such platform... In the last two years, there is an increase in exports from UP. This growth has become a reality due to programmes like One District One Product and help extended to MSMEs," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the anti-dumping duty on the raw material of textiles has been scrapped.

"For decades people associated with textiles had been demanding this. Our government has completed this work. The National Technical Textile Mission has been started. Rs 1,500 crore will be spent on this. Infrastructure related to technical textile will be created," he said.

Modi said the Central government is planning to create investment clearance cell for the ease of investors.

"The government is planning to create investment clearance cell for the ease of investors. This will help investors to take information easily at the Centre and state levels ... The government will take necessary steps to make India $5 trillion economy. We will work together to make India manufacturing powerhouse," he said.

"For the first time, the Taxpayers' Charter is being prepared so that the wealth creators of the country do not face hardship. Tax collection is being faceless. To encourage manufacturing, the tax has been reduced to 15 per cent. Now India is among those few countries where corporate tax is so low," Prime Minister Modi said.

Modi said that a national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country to create a single window e-logistics market, which will strengthen small scale industries.

"The introduction of GST has brought about a wide change in the country's logistics. Now this change is being strengthened further. A national logistics policy is being prepared for the first time in the country," he said.

"It will lead to the creation of a single-window e-logistics market. This will strengthen small scale industries and help in generating employment," added Modi.

"To empower MSMEs, the import of those products is being reduced which are not better than the products being made in India," he said.

He said the Centre has drawn a blueprint for the development of small and medium industries for the coming five years.

"In the Union Budget, special emphasis has been laid on manufacturing and the ease of doing business. MSMEs and start-ups are the big sources of employment," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)