India not safe in PM Modi's hands: Ravindra Choubey on CAB

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Referring to the ongoing unrest in the North-East over Citizenship (Amendment) Bill (CAB), 2019, Chhattisgarh Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey on Thursday said India is not safe in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While addressing media persons here, the Congress leader said: "It is very clear that the whole country is not safe in the hands of PM Modi. There should be discussions before deciding something that would affect the people. Before taking such steps, they should have consulted with others."

"Those people who have made the Indian Constitution didn't do it in a day or so. They have taken years to complete it. The way the Central government is making modifications merely reflect their own failure to understand our system," he added.

He added, "PM Modi and his party president Amit Shah should reconsider their decision because the country shouldn't be run on the principles of Hitler, but on the principles of unity and public acceptance."

The CAB smoothly sailed through Parliament after the Rajya Sabha passed it on Wednesday. As many as 125 members of the Upper House voted in favour while 105 MPs voted against the Bill, which was passed by Lok Sabha earlier this week.

The Bill seeks to grant Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Zoroastrian communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh and who entered India on or before December 31, 2014. (ANI)

