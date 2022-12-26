India observes first 'Veer Bal Diwas'; leaders also recall Udham Singh's love for nation on his birth anniversary

New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): December 26 is a significant day in the annals of India's history as it was on this day in 1705 that Sahibzada Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Fateh Singh, younger sons of Guru Govind Singh, made supreme sacrifice at the tender age of 9 and 6 years respectively to defend the dignity and honour of Sikhism.

The day also marks the birth anniversary of Udham Singh, a great revolutionary, who avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre, Amritsar on Baisakhi Day in 1919 by killing General O'Dwyer in March 1940. Shaheed Udham Singh was later hanged by the British in London.



The Prime Minister had on January 9 this year announced that December 26 would be observed as 'Veer Bal Diwas', to mark the martyrdom of Sahibzada Baba Zorawar Singh and Sahibzada Baba Fateh Singh. He made the announcement on the day marking the Prakash Purab of Guru Gobind Singh.

PM Modi participated in the historic programme marking 'Veer Bal Diwas' at Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium here on Monday.

During the programme, the Prime Minister attended a 'Shabad Kirtan' performed by about 300 'Baal Kirtanis'. The Prime Minister also flagged off a march-past by about three thousand children in Delhi on this momentous occasion.

Noting that India is celebrating the first Veer Bal Diwas, the Prime Minister said it is a day of a new beginning for the nation when "we all come together to bow our heads for the sacrifices laid down in the past".

"Shaheedi Saptah and Veer Bal Diwas is not just a cauldron of emotions but a source of infinite inspiration," the Prime Minister said.

He said Veer Bal Diwas will remind people that age does not matter when it comes to extreme valour and sacrifice.



"Veer Bal Diwas will remind us of the immense contribution of ten Sikh gurus and the sacrifice of the Sikh tradition for protecting the honour of the nation. Veer Bal Diwas will tell us what is India and what is its identity and every year, Veer Bal Diwas will inspire us to recognize our past and make our future. This will also remind everyone about the strength of our young generation", the Prime Minister said.

"I consider it to be the good fortune of our government that we got the opportunity to declare 26th December as Veer Bal Diwas," he added.

Paying tribute to "Sikh Guru Parampara", the Prime Minister said that it is not just a tradition of spirituality and sacrifice but also a source of inspiration for the concept of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.

He said the biggest example is the cosmopolitan and inclusive character of Sri Guru Granth Sahib which has preaching and commentary of saints from all over India.

The life journey of Guru Gobind Singh also exemplifies this trait, the Prime Minister said and added that the 'Panch Pyare' came from all parts of the country.

The Prime Minister has paid glowing tributes to Shaheed Udham Singh in his Mann ki Baat and on other occasions.

Describing Udham Singh as a brave son of India, PM Modi had said that valour of Shaheed Udham Singh remains etched in the memory of every Indian.

Several leaders including union ministers paid tributes to Uddham Singh on his birth anniversary on Monday and recalled his role in the freedom movement.

"Today, let's remember with gratitude the great freedom fighter Sardar UdhamSingh on his birth anniversary. He had avenged the Jallianwala Bagh massacre by killing its mastermind General Dyer," Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar said in a tweet.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said Udham Singh's grit and determination was unwavering.

"Sardar Udham Singh Ji dedicated his life to free the nation from the shackles of the British. His unwavering grit and determination are an inspiration to us. My tributes to him on his birth anniversary."

Union Minister of Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy said Udham Singh's sacrifice for the nation will be always remembered.

"Humble Homage to the great freedom fighter and revolutionary Shaheed Udham Singh Ji on his Birth Anniversary," the minister said.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge recalled Udham Singh's sacrifice for the country.

"Our tribute to revolutionary freedom fighter, Shaheed-e-Azam, Udham Singh who made the supreme sacrifice for the nation. His patriotism shall continue to inspire millions," Kharge said in a tweet.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said Udham Singh love for the nation will inspire generations.

"Punjab Government pays glowing tribute to the great Indian Freedom Fighter Sardar Udham Singh on his Birth Anniversary. His love and sacrifice for the Nation will continue to inspire generations," Punjab chief minister's office said in a tweet.

Shiromani Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Singh Badal described Udham Singh as a fearless son of Punjab.

"On his birth anniversary, my humble tribute to the fearless son of Punjab Sardar Udham Singh Ji. His bravery and supreme sacrifice for the nation will be remembered forever," Sukhbir Badal said in a tweet.

Born on December 26, 899, at Sunam in Punjab, Udham Singh was known as Sher Singh as a child.

The Jallianwala Bagh massacre on April 13, 1919 left a life-long impact on Udham Singh. The people had gathered to celebrate Baisakhi at Armitsar's Jallianwala Bagh were fired upon by General Michael O'Dwyer, who blocked off the main entrance and ordered his troops open fire on the crowd.

The British officer was scheduled to give a speech at Caxton Hall in London on March13, 1940. Uddham Singh hid a revolver in a book, and entered the hall and shot O'Dwyer. Udham Singh was formally charged with the murder on April 1, 1940. While in custody, he called himself "Ram Mohammad Singh Azad." He was hanged in London on July 31, 1940. (ANI)