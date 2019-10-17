India, Oman begin joint training exercise 'EX EASTERN BRIDGE-V'

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 13:55 IST

Rajeev Dhavan tore map on instructions of Pakistani terrorists:...

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Oct 17 (ANI): President of Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas, which is one of the litigants in the Ayodhya land dispute case, on Thursday said that senior lawyer Rajeev Dhavan tore the map showing the birthplace of Lord Ram on the instructions of "Pakistani terrorists".