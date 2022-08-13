India, Oman joint military exercise 'Al Najah IV' concludes

Bikaner (Rajasthan) [India], August 13 (ANI): The fourth edition of the India, Oman joint military exercise 'Al Najah', which included professional interaction and establishment of joint command and control structures has concluded.

The 13-day long joint drill was conducted at Mahajan Field Firing Range in Bikaner, Rajasthan, in which 60 personnel from the Sultan of Oman Parachute Regiment and troops from the 18 Mechanised Infantry Battalion of the Indian Army participated. The exercise began on August 1.



"The 4th Edition of India-Oman joint military Exercise ExAlNajah culminated after an intense Validation Exercise. This resulted in better understanding and enhancing inter-operability between both Armies," Indian Army said in a tweet.





An Army official said that the exercise provided an ideal platform for the two armies to share their experiences.

"The exercise provided an ideal platform for the personnel of both the armies to share their experiences and develop a mutual understanding of each other's approach towards modern-day challenges of terrorism and regional security," said Brigadier Jitesh said.



The scope of the exercise included professional interaction, mutual understanding of drills and procedures, the establishment of joint command and control structures and the elimination of terrorist threats. The joint exercise focused on counter-terrorism operations, regional security operations and peacekeeping operations under the United Nations charter apart from organising joint physical training schedules, tactical drills, techniques and procedures.

A comprehensive training programme to culminate in a 48-hour-long validation exercise involving the establishment of joint mobile vehicle check posts, joint cordon and search operations followed by joint room intervention drills in a built-up area was worked out during the drills.

The previous edition of Ex AL NAJAH IV was organised at Muscat between 12 and 25 March- 2019. (ANI)

