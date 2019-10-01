India paid homage to Mahatma Gandhi by taking up 'Swachh Bharat Mission': Kovind

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): President Ram Nath Kovind on Tuesday said that the people of India have paid homage to father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi, by taking up the Swachh Bharat Mission as a movement.

"By taking up the 'Swachh Bharat Mission' as a movement, the people of India have paid homage to the father of the nation. Our nation's emphasis on inclusive growth, transparency and honesty in public life, health-care support to the poor and farmers and effective utilization of water resources is in keeping with his thoughts," Kovind said in his message to the nation on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary.

The President said that the 150th Gandhi Jayanti is a special occasion for all of us to rededicate ourselves to the values of truth, non-violence, harmony, morality and simplicity.

He added that "Satya, Ahimsa and Sarvodaya formed the bedrock of Mahatama Gandhi's numerous messages to humanity."

"Gandhiji is a global icon revered across continents. United Nations has marked Gandhi Jayanti as 'The International Day of Non-Violence'. Gandhian values and many of his methods remain relevant not only for India but for the entire world," Kovind said.

President Kovind said that Gandhi's vision and action encompassed almost every facet of individual and collective life.

"He showed us the path to communal unity, removal of untouchability, upliftment of women, education, sanitation, preserving the environment and water. Let us resolve to strengthen the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi," he added. (ANI)