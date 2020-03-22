India participates in PM Modi's 'clapping initiative' to thank service providers fighting relentless battle against COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 22 (ANI): India on Sunday at 5 pm wholeheartedly participated in a unique initiative 'Janta Curfew' called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to express gratitude to workers working relentlessly to make the nation free from COVID-19.

From Delhi's Jama Masjid to Uttarakhand, people from all walks of life came out of their homes or in balconies to thank the service providers, including doctors, soldiers, sanitation workers, among others for their selfless services to the countrymen.

At Jama Masjid, people waved the tricolour to express their gratitude to those providing essential services amid coronavirus pandemic, which has infected 341 people in the country so far. The gesture showed that every countrymen stand united in a fight against coronavirus.



Citizens of Maharashtra, Amritsar, Uttarkhand came out on their balconies to clap, clang utensils and ring bells to show solidarity with the service providers.

From children to elders everyone happily participated in the clapping initiative and prayed for the country's well being amid coronavirus outbreak.



Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reminded people to be on their terrace and balconies to express their gratitude to all those who are 'working 24/7.'



"Do remember, 5 PM this evening for 5 minutes... Be on your terraces, balconies or windows to express gratitude to all those who are working 24/7 so that our nation becomes free from COVID-19. Janta Curfew," PM tweeted.

The number of coronavirus positive patients in India rose to 341 on Sunday, as per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).



A total of 16,999 samples from 16,109 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 as of 10:00 am on March 22, as per ICMR data.



India reported two deaths today from the highly contagious virus - one each in Maharashtra and Bihar - taking the tally to six, as per state authorities. (ANI)