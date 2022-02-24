India peace-loving nation that respects all religions: Om Birla

Abu Dhabi/New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) from February 21 to 25, met UAE Minister of Tolerance and Co-existence Shiekh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan on Thursday.

While mentioning India's vibrant and pluralist culture during the meeting, Birla reiterated that India is a peace-loving nation that respects all religions. Both the leaders agreed to further strengthen the time-tested bilateral relations between India and UAE. They also shared their commitment to expanding the ties between India and UAE to untapped areas such as energy, education, health and technology.



Om Birla also visited India Pavilion at Expo 2020, Dubai.

While appreciating the art, culture, literature, cinema and cuisine of India, Birla said that the Pavilion speaks of India's growth story and the huge market potential it offers to the world economy.

"The Pavilion is a unique tapestry of art and culture of India and India's presence at the Expo also opens a business environment for young talents," noted Birla. (ANI)

