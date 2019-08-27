India pledges to restore 50 lakh hectares of degraded land by 2030: Javadekar

New Delhi [India], Aug 27 (ANI): Underlining that desertification is a worldwide problem, Union Environment Minister Prakash Javadekar on Tuesday said that India will aim to convert degraded land of nearly 50 lakh hectares to fertile land by 2030.

The minister made the comments ahead of the 14th Conference of Parties (COP14) to the UN Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD) which is slated to be held from September 2-13 in Greater Noida.

"Desertification is a worldwide problem directly affecting 250 million people and a third of the earth's land surface. To fight this menace, India will convert degraded land of nearly 50 lakh hectares to fertile land in the next 10 years. It will implement provisions of New Delhi Declaration which is to be adopted at the end of the conference," Javadekar told reporters here.

He said that a Centre for Excellence will be established at Dehradun.

The minister also expressed India's continued commitment to stay on track on a sustainable path to land use and land management.

"It is our collective responsibility to do our duty towards protecting the environment and ensuring that there is no harmful impact on it," Javadekar said.

Elaborating further on India's key role as the President of UNCCD COP for the next two years, the minister said, "It is the common resolve of the world to combat desertification and India will lead from the front and move the world in a positive direction, taking into cognisance the support of other countries."

Delegates from 196 countries comprising of scientists and representatives of national and local governments, global business leaders, NGOs, gender-based organisations, youth groups, journalists, and faith and community groups will present and share their expertise and give an overview to achieve their goals at the 12-day event. (ANI)

