India, Portugal sign MoU to develop National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal

New Delhi [India], Feb 14 (ANI): India and Portugal on Friday signed an MoU to develop a world-class National Maritime Heritage Complex (NMHC) at Lothal in Gujarat.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Portugal President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

An official release said that the MoU will pave the way for cooperation between the two countries for showcasing common Maritime Heritage.

"NMHC will consolidate all diverse and rich artefacts from ancient to modern times. It will provide access to the public and make them aware of India's rich maritime heritage," the release said.

The two countries also signed a cooperation agreement between India and Portugal in maritime transport and ports. (ANI)

