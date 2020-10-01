India Post to release postcards on Sawantwadi Toys today

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): To mark the occasion of 151 years of postcards in India, Maharashtra Circle of India Post will release picture postcards on 'Sawantwadi Toys' on October 1.

The postcard, inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech about the country's ability to become a "toy hub", will be released by HC Agrawal, Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle of India Post.

As per a statement by the Ministry of Communications, the online release is set to take place from nine states at 11 am today morning.



"Inspired by the speech of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during Mann Ki Baat programme on August 31, a set of postcards on Traditional Toys of India is scheduled to be released online from nine states at a time on October 1 at 11 am," the Ministry said in an official release.

The Picture Postcards on Sawantwadi Toys will be released via a Zoom meeting.

Prime Minister Modi on August 30, during his monthly "Mann ki Baat" radio programme, talked about making "toys for the world" and highlighted the ability of India to become a "toy hub". (ANI)

