India prepared to deal with health emergencies: Health Minister

New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday said that India is prepared to deal with health emergencies.

While speaking during the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII)'s 19th Health Summit 2022 on Tuesday, he said, "India is prepared to deal with the health emergencies. The goal is to work with the industry while forming synergies. The country has moved towards accessible, affordable and quality health care."

The health minister who also handles the chemicals and fertilisers' portfolio, said the government had realised the value of healthy citizens and launched various initiatives like Ayushman Bharat in the health sector that had proven to be milestones in fulfilling an accessible, affordable, and quality health care system.

He further said, "Government wants to create health infrastructure which is not just limited to big cities, health care facilities in remote areas, at the village level, at the block level, and district level."

The Minister also called for the support of the private sector to maintain and upgrade this infrastructure.



He further deliberated upon the adoption of digital technology which offers to change lives, transform lives, and stimulate growth and added that the government had created a national framework for digital health whose use would ensure accessible, affordable, and quality health care delivery.

Lastly, he opined that "there is a need for expediting the process for getting quality professionals. More focus and concerted efforts are needed to facilitate the maximum number of people in health care".

Shobana Kamineni, ex-President, CII and Executive Vice-Chairperson, Apollo Hospitals, "stressed upon the need for a paradigm shift in healthcare. In the move towards re-imagining the healthcare system of India, she brought attention to three key opportunities for India.

She said firstly, India's G20 leadership will put India at the forefront and centre of the global stage and gives the right time for healthcare to contribute to how India will engage with the rest of the world. The G20 leadership will enable India to create services for the global world such that the country becomes a global hub of affordable treatment for all. Secondly, she called for a technological shift in healthcare service delivery which will give a better customer experience in terms of smooth, trusted and value-based delivery and also drove down the cost of health care services cost. Lastly, she stressed upon the need for social equity in Indian health care systems. India must push forward social equity so more people can afford and access health care".

Naresh Trehan, Chairman, CII National Healthcare Council, and Chairman and Managing Director, Medanta, mentioned, "Government's view for universal access is an overarching desire for all. For this, we have to always maintain our cutting-edge approach. We stand at the apt time to multiply our opportunity to serve India and serve from India. What we are doing as private sector health care service providers shall be supported by the government's policies.

Krishnan Ramachandran, Chairman, CII Taskforce on Health Insurance and CEO and Managing Director, Niva Bupa Health Insurance, mentioned that "factors responsible for the accessibility of quality healthcare to each and every Indian. (ANI)

