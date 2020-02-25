India probably the highest tariff nation: Trump

New Delhi [India], Feb 25 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again complained of the "large amount of tariffs" imposed by India on his country's products -- an issue which has been a factor of trade tensions between New Delhi and Washington.

"We are being charged large amounts of tariffs. They cannot do that," Trump said while speaking to the reporters here. "India is probably the highest tariff nation. I think you have to pay the highest tariff when you deal with India."

"Harley-Davidson has to pay tremendous tariffs when they send motorcycles here and when India sends to us, there is virtually no tariff. That's unfair and we are working it out," he added.

Tensions on trade front had emerged in June last year after Trump revoked preferential trade privileges in response to which India imposed tariffs on 28 US products, including almonds and apples. Despite several meetings, trade negotiators of the two countries are yet to finalise on a deal.

Trump, who follows an "America First" approach, has been vocal on the issue of tariffs.

Earlier in the day, the US President who is currently on a two-day visit to India, both restricted and delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital. (ANI)