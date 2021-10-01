India processing 70 pc of daily waste, aims to process 100 pc: PM Modi

New Delhi [India], October 1 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pointed out that India is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day, which is 70 per cent of the daily waste produced by the country.

He stated that the Central government aims to process 100 per cent of the daily waste produced.

"Today India is processing about 1 lakh tonnes of waste every day. When we started the campaign in 2014, less than 20 per cent of the waste was being processed. Today we are processing about 70 per cent of daily waste. Now we have to take it to 100 per cent," the Prime Minister said while launching the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban (SBM-U) 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT) 2.0 here.

"The garbage mountains in cities will be processed and removed completely as part of Swachhta second phase. One such garbage mountain has been in Delhi for long, it is also waiting to be removed," he said.

PM Modi further lauded the youth and children of the nation for creating awareness about cleanliness.

"Today's generation has taken the lead to strengthen the cleanliness campaign. Toffee wrappers are no more thrown on floors but kept in pockets. Kids alert elders not to litter around. The youth are taking initiative. Some are earning wealth from waste, while some are creating awareness."

"People have started keeping separate dustbins for dry and wet waste. There is awareness," he said.

He also called upon all the state governments, mayors and local administrations to actively get back to the cleanliness mission.

"We must remember that Swachhta is not working of one day or one person or one year, it is an initiative that runs daily over generations. It is a way of life," the Prime Minister stated.

Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban 2.0 and Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation 2.0 have been designed to realise the aspiration to make all our cities 'Garbage Free' and 'Water Secure'. (ANI)