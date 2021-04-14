India progressed at fast pace after independence owing to Babasaheb's visions: LS Speaker

New Delhi [India], April 14 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday paid floral tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar on his 130th birth anniversary and said country progressed at a fast pace after independence owing to Babasaheb's visions.

"Owing to Babasaheb's visions, India progressed at a fast pace after independence that benefitted all fractions of society," the Lok Sabha speaker said at the event.



Remembering the architect of Indian Constitution and Bharat Ratna awardee, Birla said: "Ambedkar was the man who contributed his whole life to make the society just and equity whose aim was to develop the country and welfare of the people. He had spent his whole life protecting human rights and human esteem. He also demanded equality and justice for the people."

Born on April 14, 1891, Babasaheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination towards the untouchables (Dalits) and supported the rights of women and workers. He died on December 6, 1956.

In 1990, Ambedkar was conferred with the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. (ANI)

