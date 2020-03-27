India proposes shared electronic platform for SAARC nations to combat COVID-19

New Delhi [India], Mar 27 (ANI): Senior health professionals representing India at the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) videoconference on Thursday, proposed a shared electronic platform for all member nations to share and exchange information, knowledge, expertise and best practices for jointly combating the coronavirus epidemic.

It was informed during the videoconferencing that considerable work has already gone into the creation of the platform, which could also serve as a multipurpose vehicle to further discuss and conduct activities such as online training for emergency response personnel, knowledge partnerships, sharing of expertise in disease surveillance, including the corresponding software, and joint research for new diagnostic and therapeutic interventions for epidemic diseases.

The Indian side proposed that till such time the electronic platform is fully operational, a network of experts representing the Health Services of all SAARC countries may be set up on email/whatsapp to enable exchange of all relevant information on real time basis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced at a similar videoconference, held among SAARC leaders on March 15, that health professionals of all member states may come together to carry forward collaboration in the common fight against Covid19 at the practical level.

Implementing the announcement, a video conference of health professionals representing all SAARC countries at the level of Director General of Health Services (DGHS) was held on March 26, wherein a wide range of issues relating to Covid19 were discussed extensively with active and purposeful participation of all sides, The Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Indian health experts also made a comprehensive presentation, covering the aspects of disease surveillance, contact tracing, travel restrictions and evacuation, risk assessment, diagnostics, isolation and quarantine methods and facilities, clinical management of patients, treatment options and protocols and safety of healthcare providers.

Likewise, all other SAARC countries shared their own experiences of dealing with the Covid19 challenge in their respective settings.

All countries further highlighted their specific vulnerabilities, capacities, best practices, gaps in resources and logistics, private sector participation as well as levels of preparedness.

Community engagement and participation was identified as an important element in any anti-Covid19 strategy to augment the large scale emergency measures undertaken by the governments in the SAARC region.

"The enthusiastic and constructive participation by all SAARC member states demonstrated the shared commitment to work together to defeat the challenge posed by the coronavirus epidemic in the region," the MEA said.

According to the data compiled by the US-based Johns Hopkins University, More than 510,000 people have been infected worldwide.

The total tally of deaths from the disease is over 23,000, with nearly 123,000 reoveries, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

