Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo Source: Narendra Modi Twitter)
Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo Source: Narendra Modi Twitter)

'India proud of your achievements': PM meets Nobel laureate Abhijit Banerjee

ANI | Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:40 IST

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Nobel Prize 2019 winner Abhijit Banerjee here on Tuesday and said that the latter's passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible and the country is proud of his achievements.
Terming his meeting as excellent, Modi said that he had a healthy and extensive interaction with Banerjee on various subjects.
"Excellent meeting with Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee. His passion towards human empowerment is clearly visible. We had a healthy and extensive interaction on various subjects. India is proud of his accomplishments. Wishing him the very best for his future endeavours," the Prime Minister tweeted alongside a photo of the meeting.
Banerjee, an Indian-origin economist and an academic professor, was jointly awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences along with his French-American wife Esther Duflo and American economist Michael Kremer "for their experimental approach to alleviating global poverty."
The 58-year-old Kolkata-born economist is currently the Ford Foundation International Professor of Economics at Massachusetts Institute of Technology. (ANI)

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:44 IST

Envoys receive warm welcome in Amritsar ahead of Golden Temple visit

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The heads of foreign missions on a visit to the Golden Temple received a warm welcome with flower garlands, tika, and Bhangra dance upon their arrival at the Amritsar airport on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:42 IST

Mumbai: Police custody of former PMC Bank director extended till Oct 24

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A Mumbai court on Tuesday extended the police custody of the former director of PMC Bank, S Surjit Singh Arora till October 22 in alleged connection with a scam case.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:13 IST

Punjab: BSF troops spot multiple drones coming from Pak side

Ferozepur (Punjab) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) troops deployed in the Ferozepur Hussainwala sector noticed movements of drones in the vicinity on Monday late night.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:12 IST

Mamata Banerjee doesn't follow Constitution: Vijayvargiya

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya on Tuesday accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government in West Bengal of not following the Indian Constitution.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:11 IST

K'taka: A day after explosion, bomb squad to arrive at Hubli...

Hubli (Karnataka) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A day after one person was injured in an explosion at Hubli railway station, a bomb disposal squad is expected to arrive here on Tuesday to defuse the remaining bombs found at the premises.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:10 IST

Armed forces have capability to give befitting reply to those...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that Indian Armed forces have the capability to give a befitting reply to those who try to cast their evil eye on the country.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:09 IST

SC defers hearing in K'taka rebel MLAs' plea

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday deferred for October 23 the hearing on the petition filed by 17 rebel Karnataka Congress-JD (S) MLAs challenging their disqualification under the anti-defection law.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:09 IST

Direct flights help bring India-Vietnam closer, expands...

Hanoi [Vietnam], Oct 22 (ANI): After a long wait, a direct flight service from India to Vietnam has been started.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 12:06 IST

Heavy rains lash Pune, several areas waterlogged

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Heavy rainfall caused water-logging in several areas of Pune on Tuesday morning, disturbing normal lives of people.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:49 IST

Our ethos always taught us to strive for women empowerment, says...

New Delhi [India], Oct 22 (ANI): Hailing Indian shuttler PV Sindhu and actor Deepika Padukone for conveying the message of 'Bharat ki Laxmi' movement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said our ethos has always taught us to strive for women empowerment.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:42 IST

Fire breaks out at photo studio in Vizianagaram, no causalities

Vizianagaram (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): A fire broke out at a building at Three Lamps Junction in Vizianagaram city on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Oct 22, 2019 11:03 IST

WB Guv told to seek permission from state govt in order to hold...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Oct 22 (ANI): District Magistrate (DM) of North 24 Parganas Chaitali Chakrabarti has asked the West Bengal governor Jagdeep Dhankhar to seek permission from the state government in order to hold a meeting with district officials.

Read More
iocl