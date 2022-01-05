India raises infiltration attempts of Pak-based anti-national elements in sector commander level talks of border guarding forces

New Delhi [India], January 5 (ANI) India on Wednesday raised infiltration attempts of Pakistan based anti-national elements (ANE) and recovery of arms and ammunition and narcotics on International Border (IB) and other issues related to border management during sector commander level meeting between the border guarding forces of the two countries.

This was the first sector commander level meeting in the year 2022.

Besides keeping the main emphasis on these issues, a very strong protest was also lodged by

India's Border Security Force (BSF) regarding all these nefarious attempts from across the border by Pakistani elements especially the arms and ammunition and narcotics consignments seized by the force in the Ramgarh sector on Monday.

The BSF reiterated that these types of activities from the Pakistan side are "unacceptable".





The BSF also strictly objected to the drone operations carried out by Pakistan regularly violating the International Border.

"Other issues like construction work by Pak Rangers close to IB, intrusion of IB by Pak elements were also discussed," the BSF said in a statement.

Better communication between the field commanders to resolve all operational matters was also assured by both BSF and Pakistan Rangers commanders to maintain peace and harmony at the international border, said the statement.

"Meeting was held in a very positive, cordial and constructive atmosphere. Both sides agreed to conduct such meetings at regular intervals for better understanding and to maintain peace and tranquillity on border," the statement mentioned.

The Sector Commander level meeting was held between Border Security Force and Pak Rangers on International Border in Suchetgarh area.

The BSF delegation was led by Deputy Inspector General Surjit Singh and the Pakistan delegation was led by Brigadier Fahd, Sector Commander Pakistan Ranger Sialkot Sector.

During the meeting commanders of both the border guarding forces discussed various border-related issues. (ANI)

