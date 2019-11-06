India raises objections over appearance of Bhindranwale in Pakistan video on Kartarpur corridor

New Delhi [India], Nov 6 (ANI): India has taken note of appearance of Khalistani separatist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale in a video released by Pakistan government for Kartarpur corridor and has raised objections through diplomatic channels, official sources said on Wednesday.

They video concerning the Kartarpur corridor had been released by Pakistan's Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

The video song stirred a big controversy as it had pictures of three Khalistani separatist leaders in the background in one part of the clip. It had pictures of Bhindranwale, Major General Shabeg Singh and Amrik Singh Khalsa, all of whom were killed during Operation Blue Star at the Golden Temple in Amritsar in June 1984.

Bhindranwale was the head of Sikh religious sect Damdami Taksal.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor on the Indian side on November 8.

India and Pakistan had, on October 24, signed an agreement on the modalities for operationalising Kartarpur Sahib Corridor, paving the way for its inauguration ahead of the 550th birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

The corridor will facilitate visa-free movement of Indian pilgrims, who will have to just obtain a permit to visit Kartarpur Sahib.

It will connect Dera Baba Nanak shrine in Punjab's Gurdaspur district with Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara in Pakistan. (ANI)

