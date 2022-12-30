India records 243 new cases of Covid-19 infection in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India] December 30 (ANI): As many as 243 new cases of Coronavirus infection were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

India's active caseload currently stands at 3,609 with the active cases at 0.01 per cent, according to the Health Ministry.

So far, the country has seen a total of 4,41,43,850 recoveries from the Covid-19 infection, of which 185 took place in the last 24 hours, the Ministry said, adding that the current Recovery Rate of the country is at 98.8 per cent.

It further said that under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive the Centre has administered a total of 220.09 crore Vaccine doses, of which 95.13 crore were Second Doses and 22.39 crore were Precaution Dose. 81,097 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As per the Health Ministry, India's daily positivity rate and Weekly positivity rate stand at 0.11 pc and 0.16 per cent.



India has conducted 91.05 crore total tests so far, of which 2,13,080 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

Amid the global surge of infection from the Covid-19 virus, all international passengers travelling from China, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea, Singapore and Thailand to India will have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR tests before departure and upload a report on the Air Suvidha portal from January 1, 2023, said Union Health Ministry sources on Thursday.

The Union Health Ministry sources on Wednesday also informed that the next 40 days will be crucial as India may see a surge of COVID cases in mid of January. The sources said the assessment had been made after analysing the previous trends of the COVID surge the country experienced.

As there have been reports of a surge in COVID cases in some countries, the operational readiness of health facilities is being reviewed in all States and Union Territories in case of another wave.

A recent surge has been observed in Covid cases across the world, because of BF.7 variant which is believed to be the major factor behind the surge including in countries like China and the US. (ANI)

