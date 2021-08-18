India records 35,178 fresh COVID-19 infections, active caseload lowest in over 4 months

New Delhi [India], August 18 (ANI): With 35,178 fresh COVID-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's active caseload on Wednesday now stands at 3,67,415- the lowest in over four months (148 days).

As per Health Ministry, as many as 440 COVID-deaths were reported in the country in the last 24 hours, taking the total death toll to 4,32,519.

India has also recorded 37,169 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With the highest recovery rate at 97.52 per cent, total recoveries in the country have been recorded at 3,14,85,923.

The ministry also informed that the weekly positivity rate, presently at 1.95 per cent has remained below 3 per cent for the last 54 days now. The daily positivity rate at 1.96 per cent has also remained below 3 per cent for the last 23 days.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in India now stands at 3,22,85,857.

Under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 55,05,075 COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in the last 24 hours, taking the total vaccines administered in India to 56,06,52,030.

A total of 49,84,27,083 samples were tested for COVID-19 up to August 17, 2021. Of these, 17,97,559 samples were tested yesterday, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) informed on Wednesday. (ANI)