India records 5221 new Covid cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI): India recorded 5,221 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Affairs on Monday.

The active caseload currently stands at 47,176. Active cases now constitute 0.11 per cent of the country's total positive cases.

India saw 5,975 recoveries in the last 24 hours and the total recoveries have increased to 4,39,25,239. The recovery rate is at 98.71 per cent.

The daily positivity rate for Covid-19 infection stood at 2.82 percent and the weekly positivity rate is at 1.72 per cent.

According to the ministry, 88.95 crore total Tests have been conducted so far and 1,84,965 tests conducted in the last 24 hours

In the last 24 hours, the country administered 30,76,305 vaccine doses.

215.26 crore Total Vaccine doses (94.53 cr Second Dose and 18.34 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

To overcome the spread of infection, the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country.

The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021.

The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, and advanced visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 percent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs. (ANI)