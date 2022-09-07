India records 5,379 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): India on Wednesday reported a slight increase in the rise in coronavirus infections as it recorded 5,379 cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours while 4,417 were recorded a day before, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

In the last 24 hours, the country saw 7,094 recoveries which took the total number of recoveries from the infection to 4,38,93,590. The recovery rate is 98.7 per cent.

According to the ministry, 88.80 crore total tests have been conducted so far with 3,21,917 in the last 24 hours



Currently, India's active caseload stands at 50,594 at the rate of 0.11 per cent.

The Daily Positivity Rate from the COVID-19 infection stood at 1.67 per cent, while its Weekly Positivity Rate stood at 2.0 per cent.

To overcome the spread of infection, the Union Government is committed to accelerating the pace and expanding the scope of COVID-19 vaccination throughout the country. The nationwide COVID-19 vaccination started on January 16, 2021. The new phase of universalization of COVID-19 vaccination commenced on June 21, 2021. The vaccination drive has been ramped up through the availability of more vaccines, advance visibility of vaccine availability to States and UTs for enabling better planning by them and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

As part of the nationwide vaccination drive, the Government of India has been supporting the States and UTs by providing them with COVID Vaccines free of cost. In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

So far, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive, 213.91 crore total vaccine doses (94.40 cr Second Dose and 17.16 cr Precaution Dose) have been administered, of which 18,81,319 doses were jabbed in the last 24 hours alone. (ANI)

