India records 64,553 more COVID-19 cases, 1,007 deaths in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): As many as 64,553 new coronavirus cases and 1,007 deaths were reported in India in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

The country’s coronavirus count has risen to 24,61,191 including 6,61,595 active cases, 17,51,556 discharged/migrated and 48,040 deaths.

COVID-19 testing continues to grow and 8,48,728 samples were tested on August 13 which is the highest in a single day so far.

Over 2.76 crore samples have been tested so far, according to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

On Thursday, the Union Health Ministry said that the week-wise average daily tests conducted saw a sharp increase from around 2.3 lakh in the first week of July 2020 to more than 6.3 lakh in the current week.

With an increasing number of recoveries, while the recovery rate has crossed 70 per cent, the case mortality among COVID-19 patients has further regressed to 1.96 per cent and steadily declining, the ministry had said. (ANI)