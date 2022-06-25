India records dip in COVID cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], June 25 (ANI): A dip in the cases of coronavirus infection was observed in India in the last 24 hours as it reported 15,940 new cases of covid-19 in comparison to the 17,336 reported total cases on Friday, the Union Health Ministry informed.

With the latest reports from the Health Ministry, India's active caseload stood at 91,779 at the rate of 0.21 per cent, which was 88,284 at the rate of 0.20 per cent a day before.

Apart from this, the Ministry also informed that the country has witnessed as many as 12,425 recoveries from the disease in the last 24 hours, thus taking the total recoveries to 4,27,61,481 at the rate of 98.58 per cent.

The country's daily positivity rate stands at 4.39 per cent, whereas its weekly positivity rate is reported as 3.30 per cent.

As per the Health Ministry, a total of 86.02 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far, of which 3,63,103 were conducted in the last 24 hours alone.

The Ministry also reported that as many as 196.94 crores of covid-19 vaccine have been administrated to the states and Union Territories in India, under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive of the Union Government.

In view of an upsurge in COVID-19 cases in India, Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday reviewed the COVID-19 and vaccination situation in the country.



In a high-level meeting, Mandaviya advised strictly to monitor the COVID-19 situation in the country focusing on vaccination of the elderly population, school-going children and surveillance and genome sequencing.

India has been witnessing a high number of COVID-19 cases over the last couple of weeks.

The Union Minister stressed the need to focus on districts reporting high case positivity and undertake adequate testing (with a higher proportion of RTPCR) and effective COVID-19 surveillance to assess and control the spread of infection in a timely manner.

Mandaviya directed the officials to continue to focus on surveillance and on whole-genome sequencing (WGS) to scan for any possible mutation.

He also directed monitoring of hospitalizations due to COVID-19, and SARI/ILI cases.

He also directed health authorities concerned to increase the pace of vaccination including booster doses in districts reporting high cases. "As there are adequate vaccine doses available, let there be no vaccine wastage while focusing on accelerating vaccination among the eligible and vulnerable groups," he directed.

According to a new projection set to be published in the Lancet journal on Friday, COVID-19 vaccination may have helped reduce the number of deaths to almost a third of what they would have been around the world including by approximately 2.7 million to 5.3 million in India.

After India reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the last 100 days, a top expert said that the surge in COVID-19 infections isn't a concern but it is necessary to closely monitor the severity of the virus.

According to Dr Sanjay Rai, Senior Epidemiologist at AIIMS, the surge in COVID-19 cases isn't a concern but there is a needs to closely monitor severity, deaths, and hospitalization. (ANI)

