India records highest-ever 24-hour spike with over 2 lakh COVID-19 cases

New Delhi [India], April 15 (ANI): India reported its highest-ever single-day spike in COVID-19 with over 2 lakh cases on Thursday, according to the Union Health Ministry.

With 2,00,739 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, India recorded the highest single-day spike ever since the pandemic began last year.

The country's total number of cases now stands at 1,40,74,564, including 14,71,877 active cases.

India also reported 1,038 fresh COVID-related fatalities in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll to 1,73,123.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,24,29,564.

India currently is the second worst-hit country in the world in terms of COVID-19 cases, with the United States being the worst affected.

India has tested 26,20,03,415 samples for COVID-19 until now, said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on April 14.

Among these, 13,84,549 samples were tested on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, as many as 11,44,93,238 people have been vaccinated against the virus. (ANI)