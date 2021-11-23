India records lowest COVID-19 cases in 543 days with 7,579 new infections in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): With 7,579 new COVID-19 cases reported in the last 24 hours, India recorded the lowest COVID-19 cases in the last 543 days, the Union Health Ministry informed on Tuesday.

India also witnessed 236 COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours.

Out of the fresh COVID-19 cases and deaths in the last 24 hours across the country, Kerala reported 3,698 cases and 75 deaths.



Meanwhile, India's active caseload stands at 1,13,584, the lowest in 536 days. Active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.33 per cent, the lowest since March 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), as many as 12,202 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery tally in the country has gone up to 3,39,46,749. The recovery rate currently stands at 98.32 per cent.

"Daily positivity rate (0.79 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 50 days. Weekly Positivity Rate (0.93 per cent) less than 2 per cent for last 60 days," said the ministry.

Meanwhile, more than 63.34 crore samples were tested for COVID-19 up till November 22.

With the administration of 71,92,154 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 117.63 Cr (1,17,63,73,499) as per provisional reports till 7 am today. This has been achieved through 1,21,69,135 sessions. (ANI)

