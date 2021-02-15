India records only 92 COVID-19 deaths in last 24 hrs, case fatality rate below 1.5 pc

New Delhi [India], February 14 (ANI): India continues to record a steady decline in the number of daily deaths due to COVID-19 as only 92 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfares (MoHFW) on Sunday.

According to an official statement issued by the ministry, India has seen an unabated decline in 'Case Fatality Rate' since October 1 and the CFR stands below 1.5 per cent (1.43 per cent) which is one of the lowest in the world.

Six States account for 78.3 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (38), Kerala recorded 16 deaths while Tamil Nadu and Chhattisgarh have five new deaths each in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said.

More than 1 crore people have recovered so far. "11,016 patients have recovered and got discharged in the last 24 hours. India's Recovery Rate of 97.31per cent is amongst the highest in the world. The difference between the recovered and active cases has grown to 1,04,74,164 today," it said.

81.58 per cent of the new recovered cases are observed to be concentrated in six States.



India's present active caseload now consists of just 1.26 per cent of India's total Positive Cases. India's total Active Caseload has dropped to 1.37 lakh (1,37,567) today.

86.25 per cent of the new cases are from six States.

Kerala continues to report the highest daily new cases at 5,471. It is followed by Maharashtra with 3,611, while Tamil Nadu reported 477 new cases in last 24-hours.

As on February 14, till 8:00 am, 82,63,858 beneficiaries have been vaccinated through 1,72,852 sessions. These include 59,84,018 health care workers (1st dose), 23,628 health care workers (2nd dose) and 22,56,212 front line workers (1st dose).

The 2nd dose of COVID-19 vaccination started yesterday for those beneficiaries who have completed 28 days after receipt of the 1st dose. (ANI)

