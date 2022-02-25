India registers 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections, 302 deaths in last 24 hrs

New Delhi [India], February 25 (ANI): India registered as many as 13,166 fresh COVID-19 infections with a positivity rate of 1.28 per cent and 302 fatalities in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Friday.

The single-day rise of fresh infections took the total tally of cases in the country to 4,28,94,345. Of this figure, India's active caseload currently stands at 1,34,235 which accounts for 0.31 per cent of the total cases.

The government data said today that 302 fresh fatalities pushed India's death toll to 5,13,226.

Moreover, total recoveries moved up to 4,22,46,884 including 26,988 recoveries in the last 24 hours. With this, the recovery rate currently is at 98.49 per cent, the Union Ministry informed.

As far as COVID-19 tests are concerned, 10,30,016 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours thereby taking the daily positivity rate to 1.28 per cent.

The ministry informed that about 176.86 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive to fight against the virus. (ANI)