India registers 16,135 new COVID cases in last 24 hours

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): India reported 16,135 new COVID cases in the last 24 hours with a daily case positivity rate of 4.85 per cent, as per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

Active cases now constitute 0.26 per cent of the country's total positive cases and stand at 1,13,864.

On Sunday, as many as 16,103 new COVID infections were reported in India.

According to Health Ministry, a total of 13,958 people recovered from COVID, taking the recovery rate currently at 98.53 per cent taking to total COVID recoveries to 4,28,79,477.

As many as 24 patients succumbed to the virus in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,25,223.



A total of 3,32,978 COVID samples were tested during this period. 86.39 crore tests have been conducted in the country so far.

Meanwhile, 197.98 cr vaccine doses have been administered so far under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

In the new phase of the universalization of the COVID vaccination drive, the Union Government will procure and supply (free of cost) 75 per cent of the vaccines being produced by the vaccine manufacturers in the country to States and UTs.

Amid the recent surge reported in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Health Ministry of India on June 9 urged States and Union Territories to not lower their guards and strictly maintain COVID-appropriate behaviour.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written a letter to States/UTs and directed them to ramp up RT-PCR testing, surveillance, clinical management, vaccination, COVID-19 protocols and take timely pre-emptive actions. (ANI)

