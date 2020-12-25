'India registers less than 400 daily COVID-19 deaths for 12 days in a row'

New Delhi [India], December 24 (ANI): India has been registering less than 400 daily COVID-19 deaths for the last 12 days, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday.

A release stated India recorded 24,712 new cases in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total coronavirus count to 1,01,23,778 on Thursday.

With 312 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative toll has now reached 1,46,756.

At present, there are only 2,83,849 active cases.

As daily new recoveries continue to outnumber fresh infections, the overall recoveries reached 96,93,173 after 29,791 recoveries.

The share of active cases in the total positive cases has further shrunk to 2.8 per cent.

A net decline of 5,391 cases from the total active caseload was registered in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the ministry stated that the total recoveries are nearing 97 lakh (96,93,173).

The recovery rate has also increased to 95.75 per cent.

Ten states/UTs, however, account for 79.81 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties at 93 in the last 24 hours. West Bengal and Kerala followed with 34 and 22 respectively.

Maharashtra reported 3,580 new COVID-19 cases, 3,171 discharges, and 89 deaths on Thursday, as per the state Health Department

Kerala reported 5,177 new COVID-19 cases and 4,801 recoveries today.

Delhi reported 1,063 new COVID-19 cases, 1,120 recoveries and 37 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per Delhi Health Department

Madhya Pradesh reported 1,038 new COVID-19 cases, 1,118 recoveries, and 10 deaths today.

Rajasthan reported 1,001 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths and 970 recoveries/discharges today.

Andhra Pradesh reported 357 new COVID-19 cases, 355 recoveries and four deaths today, according to the state Health Department.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research stated that 16,53,08,366 samples were tested up to December 23.

As many as 10,39,645 samples were tested on December 23. (ANI)