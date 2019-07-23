India rejects Trump's claim of Modi seeking mediation on Kashmir issue

New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): India today rejected in Parliament US President Donald Trump's claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a request to him for mediation in the Kashmir issue with Pakistan and stuck to the country's position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are resolved bilaterally.

As both Houses witnessed uproar following Opposition's demand that Modi should make a statement on the issue, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar made a brief statement amidst thumping of desk by the treasury benches, including the Prime Minister, and an opposition walkout in Lok Sabha.

"I would like to categorically assure the House that no such request has been made by Prime Minister Modi. It has been India's consistent position that all outstanding issues with Pakistan are discussed only bilaterally. Any engagement with Pakistan would require an end to cross-border terrorism. The Shimla Agreement and the Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," Jaishankar told Lok Sabha even as the Opposition stuck to its demand for a statement by Modi.

"I repeat that Shimla Accord and Lahore declaration provide the basis to resolve all issues between India and Pakistan bilaterally," he said.

The US President made the claim during a meeting with Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Washington on Monday.

The EAM had to repeat his statements to the Parliament twice as members of the Opposition created a ruckus during his address. At one point, Home Minister Amit Shah had to request the members to listen to the EAM by maintaining the decorum of the House.

Trump's statements have since been largely dismissed by all quarters -- be it Indian or American lawmakers.

"Trump doesn't know what's he saying. Maybe he didn't understand the issue or nobody briefed him. Impossible that Modi will ask anyone else because it's our clear policy that we don't want a 3rd party mediation. If we have to talk to Pakistan, we'll do that directly," former Minister of State for External Affairs Shashi Tharoor told ANI on Tuesday. (ANI)