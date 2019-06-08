India releases six Pak prisoners

Attari (Punjab) [India], June 7 (ANI): Six Pakistani nationals, including a minor, who were lodged in Indian jails, crossed over to Pakistan via the Attari-Wagah border on Friday after being released by India.

Border Security Force personnel handed over the five Pakistani nationals - Nawab Khan, Shah Jahan, Azra Khan, Amir Khan, Ishrati, and Shaishta Khan - to Pakistani officials.

Five of them belong from the same family and are residents of Karachi, Pakistani media outlet Samaa TV said in a report. All six of them were imprisoned last year in India because of visa overstay.

This comes after Pakistan in April released more than 300 Indian prisoners (ANI)

