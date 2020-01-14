India repatriates 2 Pak nationals

Attari (Punjab) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): India on Tuesday repatriated two Pakistani nationals, who served their sentences here, and handed them over to the Pakistani Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border.

Of the two, Sajjad alias Mohd Parvej was lodged at Haider Detention Centre in Delhi, while Mubarik alias Mubshahr Bilal was at Observation Home in Punjab's Hoshiarpur.

The order of repatriation was issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs (Foreign Division). (ANI)