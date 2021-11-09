India reports 10,126 new Covid cases in last 24 hrs, lowest in 266 days

New Delhi [India], November 9 (ANI): India reported 10,126 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, which is the lowest in 266 days hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday.

The country's total tally of COVID-19 cases rises to 3,43,77113.

The active caseload stands at 1,40,638, which is the lowest in 263 days. Currently, the active cases account for less than 1 per cent of total cases, currently at 0.41 per cent, which is the lowest since March 2020.

With 11,982 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,37,75,086. India's recovery rate stands at 98.25 per cent, which is the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The death toll climbed to 4,61,389 with 332 fresh fatalities.

The weekly positivity rate at 1.25 per cent remains less than 2 per cent for the last 46 days now while the daily positivity rate is reported to be 0.93 per cent.

The daily positivity rate has remained below 2 per cent for the last 36 days and below 3 per cent for 71 consecutive days now.

According to the health ministry, in the last 24 hours, a total of 10,85,848 tests were conducted taking the cumulative tests to 61,72,23,931.

With the administration of 59,08,440 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has exceeded 1,09,08,16,356 as per provisional reports till 7 am today. (ANI)